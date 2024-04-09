Kari Lake Busted Lying About Opposing Arizona Abortion Ban

After the Arizona Supreme Court upheld the state’s 1864 abortion ban, Senate candidate Kari Lake said she opposed the ban, but she was lying.

This is what Kari Lake had to say about the abortion ban today:

In addition to covering the state of Arizona as a fair and honest journalist for 27 years, I have traveled to every corner of this state on the campaign trail. I speak to more Arizonans than anyone and it is abundantly clear that the pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans.

I am the only woman and mother in this race. I understand the fear and anxiety of pregnancy, and the joy of motherhood. I wholeheartedly agree with President Trump â€” this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people. I oppose todayâ€™s ruling, and I am calling on Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support. Ultimately, Arizona voters will make the decision on the ballot come November.

In 2022, Lake supported the ban:

Kari Lake supported the 1864 ban in 2022. She's lying. https://t.co/uRMgk8ju5B pic.twitter.com/EVY3BIf675 — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) April 9, 2024

Kari Lake and Democrat Rep. Reuben Gallego are in an election that could decide control of the Senate. Republicans have apparently settled on their strategy for discussing abortion bans. Republicans are going to lie to voters and pretend like they no longer support banning all abortions.

Republicans like Kari Lake are not telling voters the truth about their position on abortion bans, so it is vital that Democrats make sure that voters don’t fall for a lie that could cost them their freedom.

