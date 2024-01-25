The RNC Is About To Trash Democracy And Declare Trump The Nominee

The RNC has drafted a resolution that would virtually end the Republican primary after two small states have voted and declare Donald Trump the Republican nominee.

The Dispatch reported:

RESOLVED that the Republican National Committee hereby declares President Trump as our presumptive 2024 nominee for the office of President of the United States and from this moment forward moves into full general election mode welcoming supporters of all candidates as valued members of Team Trump 2024,” reads a key portion of the draft resolution.

…

But passage of this resolution, possibly next week at the RNC winter meeting in Las Vegas, could begin a preemptive process of the national party working with the former president as if he had already done so. And under RNC rules, that is permissible. This resolution, even in draft form, also functions as another sign that the GOP establishment is anxious to coalesce behind Trump and put an end to a presidential primary that, after his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, the former president looks poised to win.

Trump would still have to earn the required number of delegates to be the official nominee, but that process would be a foregone conclusion if the party passed a resolution declaring Trump the nominee.

Donald Trump is attempting to end democracy in the Republican Party, and the RNC is helping him do it.

One of the reasons why the 2024 primary was a fraud is that Donald Trump controls the RNC. The Republican National Committee has been helping Trump pay his legal bills for years. The RNC resolution is a move against democracy, and it is an example of what Donald Trump intends to do to the rest of the country if he returns to the White House.

If Nikki Haley won’t quit, Trump will just have the RNC declare the primary over.

