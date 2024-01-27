Democrats Plan To Cover House Republicans In Trump Stink

Democrats have a plan for taking back the House, and it involves covering the do-nothing House majority in the stink and failure of Donald Trump.

Politico reported:

The party plans to spend millions of dollars tying vulnerable Republicans in key House races to Trump and his MAGA base, anticipating the likely GOP standard bearer will be a millstone in hotly contested districts.

…

“Trump was a motivator for the Democratic vote when he was a lot closer to normal than he is now,” New York Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said in an interview. “As he’s gotten crazier, I think it will sound the alarm bells for Democrats, Republicans, and independents across the country.”

We’ve all seen this movie before in election cycle after election cycle. Every election that Donald Trump gets involved with becomes about Donald Trump. The former president becomes the story in every election. Republicans are wondering if they think they can make the 2024 election a referendum on Joe Biden.

Trump is going to be the story, and House Republicans will be answering for Trump’s latest gaffe, court date, scandal, or crazy statement. House Republicans will also have to answer for why they have been one of the least productive congresses in history and allowed Trump to tell them to kill a deal on the border.

Democrats are going to cover House Republicans in Trump stick and stand back as voters reject the stench of corruption and failure.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.