This Is A Masterful Take Down Of Trump By Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart took down Trump after day one of the hush money trial with a joke that highlighted the ex-president’s assaults on America.

Stewart said about Trump falling asleep at his trial, “Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial. Move on to the good stuff! Now, in case you’ve lost track, this is the trial where Trump allegedly paid hush money to an adult film star that he slept with and then allegedly falsified business records to cover it up. Or as Trump would put it:”

Clip of Trump saying, “This is political persecution. This is a persecution like never before. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. And again, it’s a case that should have never been brought. It’s an assault of America, and that’s why I’m very proud to be here.”

Stewart responded with a brutally true observation, “Well, it’s true, Trump is always very proud to be part of any assault on America.”

Video:

Jon Stewart was right. If there is one thing that Donald Trump loves as much as money and crime, it is assaulting America. Trump assaults America by undermining its alliances and influence around the world. He also assaults America by practicing hateful politics that divide. He literally killed Americans by intentionally mismanaging a pandemic. There was also the literal violence assault against America on 1/6, and the ex-president’s ongoing effort to destroy democracy.

Trump’s reckoning appears to be coming, and comedians like Jon Stewart are reminding the country why must go down.

