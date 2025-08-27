16 Children Shot In Minneapolis, And Donald Trump Is AWOL

PoliticusUSA is independent news for those who crave truth without the big media corporate bias. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN, was a horrific, premeditated crime against children. It is the sort of crime that a supposed crime fighter like Donald Trump should be leading the nation against, but that isn’t what is happening.

NBC News reported on a story told by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) which details the horror that unfolded:

The senator described the call with the mother as "one of the most upsetting things I've ever heard." The woman's daughter, who is in the seventh grade, watched her friends be shot.

"These kids are doing an all-school Mass and had to watch several of her friends get shot — one in the back, one in the neck," Klobuchar said."And they all got down under the pews and she — her daughter, of course, was not shot — but her daughter ended up being the one to tell one of the dads of one of the other kids that his daughter had been shot."

Donald Trump pretends to be tough on crime, but when real crime happens, when children are shot and killed, where's Donald Trump? Where is he? In moments like these, when a nation grieves, when communities are broken, when lives are shattered, when children lose everything. Their innocence. A president should lead.

Donald Trump isn't there. Donald Trump has a history of not wanting to deal with the tough issues. Donald Trump hides from the tough issues. Donald Trump talks a big game. He'll even send some National Guard troops to pick up trash in a majority minority city like Washington, D.C., and he pretends like he's fighting crime.

But when real crime happens, when real solutions are needed, Donald Trump is nowhere to be found.

Barack Obama led after Sandy Hook. Joe Biden led the nation after mass shootings. Donald Trump has consistently failed to lead.

Even though he will pop up at some point, and if his pattern holds true, he will focus blame only on the gunman, round up Melania Trump for her secure and undisclosed location, visit Minneapolis, and completely ignore the larger issue of mass shootings and gun violence in this country.

Trump has ordered flags lowered to half-staff, which is more gestures instead of real change.

America needs a leader who will confront the mass shooting epidemic, not a president who treats crime like a reality TV show.

Not confronting mass shootings will again prove that Republicans are more interested in protecting the rights of mass shooters than the lives of children.

What do you think about the president’s response? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment