Sarah Jones and Jason Easley of PoliticusUSA discuss why the health care bill has nothing to do with health care policy itself, and everything to do with a massive upward redistribution of wealth while hurting the nation's most vulnerable.
3 Reasons Why The Republican Healthcare Bill Is Pure Evil
Jun 22, 2017
