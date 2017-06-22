PoliticusUSA

3 Reasons Why The Republican Healthcare Bill Is Pure Evil
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
Jun 22, 2017
Sarah Jones and Jason Easley of PoliticusUSA discuss why the health care bill has nothing to do with health care policy itself, and everything to do with a massive upward redistribution of wealth while hurting the nation's most vulnerable.

