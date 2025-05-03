A May Day Protest In Rural America Suggests Trump's Declining Support

The Daily is journalism for people, not the billionaires and corporations. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.Sarah Jones described Indiana, PA and the protest:Indiana, PA is a little blue dot inside of that red county, but it is a very small town. It's called rural. So it is important to note that people are down here protesting. It's cold and rainy today, but there's a lot of people here. Not as many as we had at the protest last week. Sorry about that. And now they're chanting No. And I do wanna note before I go down here to show you who is out here that Donald Trump's support among his most loyal constituents of rural Americans is suffering significant erosion.Although the only group that Trump has seen a rise in support from is small-town voters. And this is a very small town. So now we are here in this small rural town of Indiana, Pennsylvania, where Trump came just a mile and a half away for a campaign rally. This is a mayday protest. They're protesting against oligarchy, protesting the Trump administration's autocracy attacks on fundamental freedoms like due process attacks on the social safety net.Skyrocketing prices and crumbling economy, widespread concerns over specific government policies, and a palpable sense of anxiety about where this country is going. Sarah also interviewed Indiana County Democratic Committee Chair Lynne Alvine who discussed the importance of rural Pennsylvania communities in winning the state for Democrats: I want people to know is that in Pennsylvania, it is the rural counties that keep us purple, keep us in the game in terms of the presidential of the statewide election.We have some big cities, and they are a wonderful good Democratic strongholds in some cases, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Erie, those are all cities. But if the rural voters come out, we can raise the margins so we can narrow the margins, I should say, just enough that we win the statewide elections, we can win the presidential election.Now, this last presidential election. I'm still having trouble believing that Pennsylvania did not go for Harris. We had such a strong, a strong campaign here and such, such good energy for her. Watch the full interview:Donald Trump and the Republicans seem to be taking rural and small-town America for granted.People in these communities are angry and they too are coming out to oppose changes that they did not want or vote for.What do you think about rural and small-town America coming out to protest? Share your thoughts in the comments below.Thank you to everyone who tuned in to my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.



This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.thedailypoliticususa.com/subscribe