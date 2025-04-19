A Red Pennsylvania County That Trump Won By 39 Points Turns Out To Protest

The Daily is journalism for the people. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.The American people are relentlessly turning out to oppose Donald Trump and his policies. In a growing sign that there is no mandate for Trump, Sarah Jones visited a protest in the town of Indiana, Pennsylvania, where the estimated number of protesters doubled from two weeks ago in a place that Trump won by 39 points. Attendees showed up with their signs and anti-Trump t-shirts and lined the same streets that transform into a Bedford Falls in tribute to their most famous homegrown son, Jimmy Stewart, and his iconic Christmas film, It’s A Wonderful Life.Indiana, PA is one of those places in Western Pennsylvania that was once solidly Democratic, but since the year 2000, as years of economic struggle and population loss mounted, Republicans took over. By the time Donald Trump faced Kamala Harris in 2024, Indiana, PA supported Trump over Harris 69%-30%, so to see a protest in this part of America against Trump is telling.Local police on the scene told The Daily that the protest was very peaceful, which has been a trademark of the anti-Trump protests in 2025. What was even more revealing was the lack of support for Donald Trump in the streets. This isn’t to suggest that places like Indiana will suddenly swing back to being blue, but rather that on some level, there is discontent with the administration, even in the most supportive areas.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.The American people are angry. One of Trump’s biggest allies in the House, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, represents this district. Reschenthaler is the deputy House Whip, and he is avoiding his constituents by not holding town halls.The anger is real, and real change comes when people join together in towns big and small to stand up for American values.What do you think of the protests against Trump in small-town America? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



