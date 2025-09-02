Alarm Grows As Trump Tells Bizarre Lies About His Health

Be sure not to miss a single word of every story from PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

In the video above, I break down Trump’s strange answers about his health and activity level. Please give it a watch.

It became very obvious when the White House was promising a major announcement on Monday that wasn’t major at all that the talk about Trump’s health was bothering the administration.

It was not a coincidence that one of the first questions Trump got at the event was from Fox News’s Peter Doocy, who asked about Trump’s health.

Then things got weird:

I didn't see that. I have heard it's crazy, but last week I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well. This is going very well. And then I didn't do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him.

Biden wouldn't do 'em for months, you wouldn't see him. And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him. And we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape. No, I heard that. I get reports. Now you knew I did an interview that lasted for about an hour and a half with somebody and everybody saw that was on one of your competitors.

I did numerous shows and also did a number of truths, long truths, and I think pretty poignant truths now. I was very active over the weekend. They also knew I went out to visit some people at the club that I own pretty nearby on the Potomac River. No. I've been very active actually over the weekend.