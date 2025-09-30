As Trump Hides, JD Vance Makes GOP Shutdown Even Worse

In the video above, I give a brief history of government shutdowns and talk about how JD Vance made a telling admission. Please give it a watch.

You could tell that the government shutdown meeting did not go well because Donald Trump was nowhere to be seen.

After Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries addressed reporters who were waiting at the stakeout position outside the White House.

The Dollar General Legion of Doom led by JD Vance with Russ Vought, John Thune, and Mike Johnson delivered remarks.

First, Vance tried to play the immigrant card:

The original thing they did with this negotiation, it was a $1.5 trillion spending package.

Basically saying to the American people, we want to give massive amounts of money, hundreds of billions of dollars to illegal aliens for their healthcare while Americans are struggling to pay their healthcare bills. That was their initial foray in this negotiation. We thought it was absurd. We told them it was absurd, and now they come in here saying that, if you don’t give us everything that we, that we want, we’re gonna shut down the government.

Being that this is JD Vance we’re talking about, he had to screw this up, and boy did he ever.