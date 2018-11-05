PoliticusUSA

Can Stacey Abrams Turn Georgia Blue?
Join Sarah Jones and Jason Easley as they preview Stacey Abrams and nation's hottest election in Georgia. Get full access to The Daily at https://politicususa.substack.com/subscribe?utm_medium=podcast&amp;utm_campaign=CTA_4
Nov 05, 2018
