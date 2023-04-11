PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA
Politicus Pod
Dangerous Faux Centrism
0:00
-5:43

Dangerous Faux Centrism

This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit https://politicususa.substack.com?utm_medium=podcast&amp;utm_campaign=CTA_7 Centrism is often mistaken in our modern political lexicon for those who want to work together through...
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley's avatar
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
Apr 11, 2023
Share

This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit politicususa.substack.com

Centrism is often mistaken in our modern political lexicon for those who want to work together through bipartisanship. Centrism is not the same as moderation, and when centrism is propped up by billionaires and sending the message of both sides do it, it is the sort of lie that is a danger to the nation.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture