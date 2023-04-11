This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit politicususa.substack.com
Centrism is often mistaken in our modern political lexicon for those who want to work together through bipartisanship. Centrism is not the same as moderation, and when centrism is propped up by billionaires and sending the message of both sides do it, it is the sort of lie that is a danger to the nation.
Dangerous Faux Centrism
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit https://politicususa.substack.com?utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=CTA_7 Centrism is often mistaken in our modern political lexicon for those who want to work together through...
Apr 11, 2023
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit politicususa.substack.com
Politicus Pod
The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post