Declining Trump Speaks For 3 Minutes Then Flees The Stage At Putin Press Conference

In the video above, I discuss how Trump faceplanted at the Putin press conference, that really wasn’t. Please give the video a watch and comment below.

If anyone still believed that Donald Trump has the stamina, health, and fitness to serve as president, they got a dose of reality when Trump showed up at the joint press conference with Putin.

The first clue that something was very wrong was when Trump, the meeting host, deferred to Putin and allowed him to speak first. This set off alarm bells for diplomats and government experts in real time on social media.

What the world got to see was a spectacle that only Putin could love. The Russian dictator got to hold court with remarks driven by his very warped view of history, but when it was Trump’s turn to speak and the cameras zoomed in, Donald Trump looked every bit of nearly eighty years of age.

Trump spoke in vague terms about a deal, but then said that there is no deal unless Ukraine and Europe agree. To the surprise of no one, Trump and Putin found many sources of agreement.

Just past the one minute and thirty second point of his remarks, Trump started talking about the “Russia hoax,” which isn’t a hoax, as multiple investigations have concluded. By talking about Russian election interference in this manner with Putin beside him, Trump was giving the green light to Russia to interfere in future elections.

Trump ended his remarks at three minutes and seven seconds.

Reporters raised their hands to ask questions. Trump moved away from his podium to pose for a picture with Putin. Reporters realized that Trump was escaping, so they shouted questions at him. Trump responded with a wave as he fled the stage.

Donald Trump looked old and beaten down. The president looked exhausted and didn’t answer a single question, so the press conference wasn’t a press conference at all.

It is obvious to all that the deal that Trump made with Putin involves giving Ukrainian land to Russia.

Donald Trump doesn’t look fit to be holding any kind of meetings or to negotiate with anyone, especially not Putin.

The stature of America continues to shrink each time that declining Donald Trump is present on the world stage.

