Senate Democrats are being confront an unprecented extremist cabinet, which is why they must be tougher and more direct during the second half of Sessions' confirmation hearing to be attorney general.
Get full access to The Daily at politicususa.substack.com/subscribe
Democrats Must Be Tougher On Jeff Sessions
Senate Democrats are being confront an unprecented extremist cabinet, which is why they must be tougher and more direct during the second half of Sessions' confirmation hearing to be attorney general. Get full access to The Daily at...
Jan 10, 2017
Senate Democrats are being confront an unprecented extremist cabinet, which is why they must be tougher and more direct during the second half of Sessions' confirmation hearing to be attorney general.
Politicus Pod
The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post