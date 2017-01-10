PoliticusUSA

Democrats Must Be Tougher On Jeff Sessions
Jan 10, 2017
Senate Democrats are being confront an unprecented extremist cabinet, which is why they must be tougher and more direct during the second half of Sessions' confirmation hearing to be attorney general.

