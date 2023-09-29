Have you no sense of decency?

This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.thedailypoliticususa.com



It used to be taken for granted that political warfare should be focused on the elected person, while the family would be left alone. This is the shield, for example, behind which Ginni Thomas has hidden, even as she is actively interfering in U.S. politics, trying to overturn an election and has interests in cases that come before her husband, Clarence Thomas.On December 6, 1950, President Truman wrote a scathing letter to a Washington Post music critic (Mr. Hume) who had, perhaps, too accurately reported on his daughter Margaret Truman's singing performance at Constitution Hall. His letter promised, “Some day I hope to meet you. When that happens you'll need a new nose, a lot of beefsteak for black eyes, and perhaps a supporter below!”While Truman’s threats against a member of the press are rather uncouth and off-putting, it’s also notable that those were the days, apparently, when a President could defend their child from mere criticism. Not so much anymore.“I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child”There was a moment during Thursday’s hearing when the cruelty of an entire political party using the resources of the U.S. House to go after the troubled son of the President was made crystal clear. It should be a moment of reckoning for the political pundits who have so far been way too enabling of the abuse of this family.