Here Is What Can Be Done To Disempower Trump

The Daily is journalism for the people, and you can support our work by becoming a subscriber.One of the most frequent questions that the American people are wrestling with is what can be realistically done about Donald Trump and his presidency. The secret to Trump’s power isn’t his willingness to ignore the law. The secret to Trump’s power isn’t that he appears to have no conscience and only thinks about himself. The real secret to Donald Trump’s power is that Republicans control the House and the Senate and they have chosen to not use their power to stand up to Trump. If Republicans in the House and Senate chose to act as an equal branch of government, they would move to hold Trump accountable. They would act as a check on Trump’s presidency and put a stop to his power grabs. The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Republicans are so fearful of retribution and the hold that Trump has on the majority of the Republican Party that they refuse to use their power to check the president, as our system of checks and balances was designed to do.The way to disempower Trump and his presidency is to elect candidates that will pledge to assert the role of the legislative branch as a co-equal part of government. Once Republicans lose power in Congress, Trump will also lose power, because he is only taking the power that congressional Republicans are allowing him to have.The other way to disempower Trump is through protest. Protests shatter the administration’s propaganda about mandates and popularity. Mass protests are disempowering because they represent a public rejection by large groups of Americans of this president and his policies. It is impossible for a president to claim that they are doing what the American people want if the people are loudly sending the opposite message.America can’t get rid of Trump without Republicans in Congress voting for impeachment and conviction, but they can disempower the president right now and lay the groundwork for taking back power next year.What to do about Trump was just one part of our more extended discussion. Please watch the video above and share your thoughts in the comments below.Thank you Margit's Musings, Ellen Harrison, Angela Teiken Heitzman, David Weitzman, Maureen Spurr, and many others for tuning into my live via Sarah Jones and Jason Easley. Join me for my next live video in the app.



This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.thedailypoliticususa.com/subscribe