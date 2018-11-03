I went to the Tree of Life Synagogue on Friday to follow up on the horrific slaughter of eleven innocent Jewish people by a man with an AR-15-style assault rifle and at least three handguns who shouted anti-Semitic hate as he was shooting, and I was surprised by what I felt and found.
Get full access to The Daily at politicususa.substack.com/subscribe
I Went to the Tree of Life Synagogue and What I Found Surprised Me
I went to the Tree of Life Synagogue on Friday to follow up on the horrific slaughter of eleven innocent Jewish people by a man with an AR-15-style assault rifle and at least three handguns who shouted anti-Semitic hate as he was shooting, and I was...
Nov 03, 2018
I went to the Tree of Life Synagogue on Friday to follow up on the horrific slaughter of eleven innocent Jewish people by a man with an AR-15-style assault rifle and at least three handguns who shouted anti-Semitic hate as he was shooting, and I was surprised by what I felt and found.
Politicus Pod
The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post