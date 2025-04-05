If Tariffs Were About Jobs, Trump Would Be Doing What Biden Did

The new big lie of Trump 2.0 is that tariffs are about jobs. The Trump administration is spreading the myth that tariffs will create jobs by bringing manufacturing back to the United States. All those people who said we are voting for him because of his economic policy and we're voting for him. All these business leaders we're voting for him because, he's going to make us a great economy. Well, here you go guys. Exactly what we all told you was gonna happen is happening now, and it isn't so great.I was recently on BBC Radio Wales discussing the difference betweenBiden and Trump’s policies: When we look at Trump's industrial policy, he doesn't have a policy for actually creating these jobs here.And if we look at what we just had with, uh, former President Joe Biden, he was trying to reinvigorate American manufacturing with the Chips and Science Act and, and other ways of bringing manufacturing here. Those are kind of a lot of clean energy manufacturing jobs that actually Trump has been killing.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.So there's a disparity between what he hopes to achieve with these tariffs because even if the tariffs work that way, there's a lot of disagreement that they would actually work that way. They have to be met with an industrial policy that would encourage manufacturing here. But a lot of business leaders are saying, you know, hey, even if we made this stuff here, we get a lot of our supplies from countries that you're tariffing.So I'm not sure that this is a fully fleshed-out strategy.Biden understood a reality that Trump has refused to grasp. Trump’s administration is defined by looking backward. Trump thinks that he can force jobs to come back to the United States, which will never fully happen.The Biden administration looked forward and tried to create the jobs of the future, which is how Biden was able to reimagine and bring back manufacturing jobs that Trump killed during his first term.Biden caused a manufacturing boom in the United States. Things were already booming when Trump took office. All Trump had to do was leave it alone, but instead, he defunded Biden’s manufacturing jobs programs and launched a trade war.The Trump policy isn’t really about creating jobs or bringing jobs back. It is about Trump trying to build his legacy and not caring who he harms in the process.Trump has no policy. If he were serious about jobs and the economy, he would do what Biden did.What do you think about the difference between Trump and Biden on jobs? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



