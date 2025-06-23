Iran Bombing Exposes Trump As A Peacemaking Fraud

The Daily is outside the Beltway journalism about the issues that you care about the most, so please consider becoming a subscriber.For a decade, Trump has been claiming to be an anti-war candidate. For example, in 2019, Trump posted on Twitter, “Turkey has been planning to attack the Kurds for a long time. They have been fighting forever.. We have no soldiers or Military anywhere near the attack area. I am trying to end the ENDLESS WARS.”Trump has gotten a lot of mileage out of the idea that he is trying to end wars and not start new ones, but Trump has never been about peace.As Sarah Jones said on Chew’s Views: Why did he let, why did the media let Trump run as a peacemaker? When has he ever made peace? He doesn't make peace in his personal life.He's never made peace in his professional life. He operates like a warmonger on an individual level against women as a sexual assaulter against other people he's in business with and against all of the opposition. And anyone who comes up against him politically, he incites violence against them. He attacked the United States for God's sake.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Why was he allowed to run as a peacemaker? It blows my mind. A peacemaker is somebody who sits down to listen to other people's what they need, what they want at the table. That is a peacemaker.Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize for adding the United States to the Israel/Iran war, but the president has never been about peace. Isolationism is not the same thing as peace. There is no such thing as using military force to achieve diplomacy. Republicans should have learned after Richard Nixon tried to bomb his way to diplomacy in Vietnam. In the wars that the United States won, military force was used to defeat an enemy, not as a tool to get to a diplomatic solution.Trump is a peacemaking fraud. He has never been about peace, and the one outcome from this bombing is that the American people now see the true face of Donald Trump.What do you think about Trump as a peacemaking fraud? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



