Jake Tapper's Biden Bombshell Bombs

Jake Tapper, CNN, and the mainstream media had been pushing Jake Tapper's book hard. They were ready to dominate the news and ignore what Trump is doing for an entire summer. The table was set. They were ready to go. This was going to be the summer of Biden scandal, and the corporate media and their billionaire oligarchs were going to hold Democrats "accountable" for a "cover-up."Then Joe Biden announced that he has stage four prostate cancer, and what already felt like unnecessary piling on by the media against a man who is no longer relevant in politics became stomach-turning bad taste.The corporate press has already decided that Biden, not Trump's lies about lowering inflation and prices, or Trump's current corrupt presidency, will be the major issue for Democrats in 2026 and 2028, but Democrats aren't playing along.When House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was asked about Biden during a press conference, he answered, "There are Republicans who are peddling conspiracy theories and want us to look backward, at a time when they actually are taking health care away from the American people. No. As House Democrats, we're going to look forward."The thing about media conspiracies like the one Tapper is selling is that they only work if Democrats play along. The press can ask the same stale Biden questions for the next three years, but if Democrats use the opportunity to keep talking about what people really care about, the Biden questions will go away. Yes, Jake Tapper, CNN, and Warner Brothers/Discovery have already sold a lot of books, and you better believe that there are plans in the works for an HBO miniseries or movie based on Tapper's book. The book sales are only half of the story. The point of this drummed-up scandal, which is based on zero medical evidence, was to manufacture news and scandal while at the same time winning favor with Donald Trump.The manufactured scandal has bombed. The Biden book as a story was dead as soon as the ex-president announced his cancer diagnosis.The real story that no one is willing to discuss is why the mainstream media is willing to report on an ex-president while ignoring what the current president is doing. Trump is accepting a $400 million "bribe plane" from Qatar, but there are no tell-all books about that subject being breathlessly hyped on cable news. Remember, Tapper churned out his Biden book in less than six months, so the deals should have already been signed if the "bribe plane" books were in the works. There is a double standard. Trump can take bribes, but Joe Biden was not allowed to get old, or apparently sick. Jake Tapper's book will soon be available at dollar stores everywhere, but the real "Original Sin" is the media's sell-out to Donald Trump.What do you think about Jake Tapper's "bombshell" withering away? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



