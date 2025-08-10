JD Vance Tried To Clean Up His Jeffrey Epstein Mess And It Was A Disaster

Please support The Daily by becoming a subscriber.In the video above, I talk about JD Vance’s attempt to make the Epstein scandal go away.It has been clear for a while now that without the propping up by Donald Trump, JD Vance wouldn’t have won the Ohio Republican Senate primary and the general election. Without Trump, Vance wouldn’t be vice president. Anytime JD Vance has been put on the national stage, disaster has followed. Vance has to go into hiding when he goes on vacation because he gets protested. Vance was sent to Greenland and had to cut the trip short because he was completely unwanted, and he even broke the college football national championship trophy.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. JD Vance is the kind of vice president who would try to hold a secret meeting at his house with other Trump administration officials, have it get leaked to the media, cancel the meeting, then go on the friendliest show on planet earth to Trump administration officials and screw up the response. Maria Bartiromo was throwing JD Vance softballs, and he kept swinging and missing.The Trump administration has apparently decided to blame Joe Biden for Trump being in the Epstein files, and, if that doesn’t work, Vance tried to shift the blame to Bill Clinton.Vance’s response was astoundingly bad, and the mainstream media hasn’t said a peep about it.In fact, the coverage was centered on Vance as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, which should make Democrats say, “yes, please.”JD Vance has a unique mixture of unlikability, incompetence, and the strong scent of white male entitlement. Vance is the ideal lackey for Donald Trump. JD would never let the Constitution get in the way like Mike Pence, but Vance is also the embodiment of why the second Trump administration is failing. Presidential elections are like snowflakes. Every single one is unique, so it is too early to predict how 2028 will end up, but if Vance’s attempt at Epstein damage control represents how he will run MAGA, Trump’s movement may be facing a fake hillbilly extinction event.What do you think about how Vance handled the Epstein meeting question? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



