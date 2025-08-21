JD Vance Tried To Sell Tax Cuts For The Rich In Georgia And It Was A Disaster

PoliticusUSA is news that you can count on. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The Trump administration has been hyping JD Vance going to Georgia to sell their tax cuts for the rich law, and the argument that Vance made was stunning, not because it was good, but because it was so bad.

Vance said:

You know what we did in this new law? We said that if you're working hard and you're making your income via tips, we are not going to tax tips anymore because we want to give everybody out there that's working hard for those tips, a little bit of relief. And that's what the Working families tax cut did. No matter where you are in this country, if you're working hard and play by the rules, you ought to have a government that stands up for you instead of fights against you. That's why we increased the child tax credit in the working families tax cut. That's why we eliminated taxes on overtime and on tips.

And that's why we had the biggest tax cut for families that this country has ever seen. Because we believe that you ought to keep more of your hard earned money. And we believe that if you're busting your rear end every single day, the government ought to make it easier for you and not harder for you. And that's why we fought for that legislation.

Now I am just a vice president. I'm just a lowly politician. But I'm going to try my hand at prophecy today, ladies and gentlemen, because I see the future of the state of Georgia. And in about a year, you are not going to be able to turn on the television without Senator Jon Ossoff pretending that he supported the working families tax cut, when in reality he voted against it. And I saw a TV clip of him today. You know why he said he voted against no taxes on overtimes. You know why he said he voted against no taxes on tips. You know why he said that? He voted to raise your taxes by the biggest amount in a generation in this country, because he's allegedly worried about people getting kicked off their health care.

Well, you know what? The president of United States made a promise, a sacred promise, that the only people who are going to lose access to health care are illegal aliens who shouldn't be in this country to begin with. Because I happen to believe that Medicaid belongs to American workers and American families.

I happen to believe that when you are struggling in this country, we are generous people and we want to help you, but we want to help the people who have the legal right to be in the United States of America. So it's not about kicking people off of healthcare. It's about kicking, kicking illegal aliens the hell out of this country so that we can preserve health care for the American families who need it.

Everything that JD Vance said was a lie. Tips are still taxed, so is overtime pay. It isn’t illegal aliens losing their healthcare. It is low income working Americans who are going to lose their coverage.

The other stunning element to Vance’s appearance was the weakness of the argument. Vance could not say anything that was 100% factually true and positive for working people about the law, so he spoke in vague terms. There were no numbers or specifics. It was more like Vance was telling the American people to just trust him.

If this is how Republicans plan on selling the bill to the American people, no wonder they aren’t holding town halls. This bill is a total loser, unless you’re a rich person.

JD Vance really isn’t good at this, and if he is the heir to MAGA, MAGA doesn’t have much of a future.

