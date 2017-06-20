PoliticusUSA

Jon Ossoff Sets Out To Make Trump And GA-06 Blue
The day that so many Democrats, liberals, and progressives have worked for is finally here, as the votes will be counted tonight in the Georgia Special Election. Join Sarah Jones and Jason Easley as the preview Election Night between Jon Ossoff and...
Jun 20, 2017
