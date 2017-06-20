The day that so many Democrats, liberals, and progressives have worked for is finally here, as the votes will be counted tonight in the Georgia Special Election. Join Sarah Jones and Jason Easley as the preview Election Night between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel.
Jon Ossoff Sets Out To Make Trump And GA-06 Blue
Jun 20, 2017
Politicus Pod
The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.
