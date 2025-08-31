Kristi Noem Becomes A National Laughingstock After Interview Disaster

Subscribe to PoliticusUSA to get every word or every story delivered straight to your inbox.

This is the kind of thing that happens when a president prioritizes loyalty over competence when filling out their administration.

The Trump administration has been taking criticism for sending federal troops to Los Angeles at a cost of $1 million per day when there was no national emergency or civil unrest.

Donald Trump and members of his administration have tried to justify their waste of money by making regular claims about a crisis in LA.

Kristi Noem took those claims to a new, even more absurd level on CBS’s Face The Nation, “You know that always is a prerogative of President Trump and his decision. I won't speak to the specifics of the operations that are planned in other cities, but I do know that LA wouldn't be standing today if President Trump hadn't taken action, then that city would have burned down if left to the devices of the mayor and the governor of that state. And so the citizens who live there, the small business owners in Downtown LA, they're thankful that President Trump came in with federal law enforcement officers and helped support keeping those streets open, keep their homes and businesses from burning down, and made sure the law and order was restored.”

Video:

When CBS News’s Ed O’Keefe asked Noem to clarify, she kept exaggerating: