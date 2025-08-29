Mike Johnson Is Having A Breakdown As His House Majority Slips Away

PoliticusUSA needs your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

In the video above, I break down Mike Johnson’s breakdown and refusal to believe that the tax cuts for the rich and healthcare cuts for everyone else are unpopular. Please give it a watch.

Speaker Mike Johnson appears to be struggling with the reality that his speakership is on the fast track to becoming a footnote in history.

On CNN, Johnson claimed that our eyes are wrong. The tax cuts law is really wildly popular:

There's been an all-out assault and effort by Democrats and the mainstream media to, frankly, misinform people about what's in the bill. When they take the same polls of the individual provisions of that giant piece of legislation, they're wildly popular.



So, what happened over the August district work period is Republicans fanned out, Senate and House Republicans, across the country to all their districts to go and explain exactly the extraordinary things that are in this bill. It's geared and written for lower and middle- class earners. They're going to feel the effects of that. We restored American energy dominance, peace through strength, most significant tax cuts in U.S. history. People are going to feel that before they vote in that midterm election, and I am very bullish on the outcome of that, because they'll see the results.

CNN seemed prepared for Johnson’s answer because they put a Fox News poll on the screen that showed almost every issue but two in the law was unpopular with the American people.

Johnson responded that the Fox News poll was also wrong:

I'm not -- look, I'm not buying that. Polls can be, you know, manipulated. We have seen a string of polls over and over and over that many of those, every one of those provisions, in fact, that you said are popular.



We want to reduce fraud and waste in government, fraud and waste and abuse in government. We want to reduce the size and scope of government. These things, people nod in agreement, and I've been in town halls around the country over this break with 12 states in the last week, and people are standing and applauding for what we've done.



So look, I tell you, the facts are going to speak for themselves, the results and the things that people experience, and that's why we're excited about the midterms coming up. We're going to win this.

Mike Johnson seems unhinged and totally divorced from reality. He doesn’t want to face the fact that the only major accomplishment that the House Republican majority has is so unpopular that it is likely to cost Republicans the majority, and many of the members of his conference their jobs.

The American people have seen through what Johnson and Trump tried to sell them, and they want nothing to do with it.

As far as Johnson’s claims about town halls are concerned. That was a lie. Republicans have been avoiding town halls because the Speaker told his members not to do them.

Mike Johnson can’t sell the law on its own merits, so he has resorted to lies that are so delusional that they make the listener question Rep. Johnson’s relationship with reality.

Things are bad for Mike Johnson and House Republicans, and they are about to get even worse.

