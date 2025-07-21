Mike Johnson Won't Allow A House Vote On The Epstein Files

Please consider supporting The Daily by becoming a subscriber.Another dot was connected on Monday, as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told reporters that he would not be allowing a vote on a resolution urging the release of the Epstein files before the House goes on summer recess for the month of August.Johnson said there would be no vote because the House and Trump are on the same page:Here's what I would say about the Epstein files. There is no daylight between the House Republicans, the House, and the president on maximum transparency. He has said that he wants all of the credible files related to Epstein to be released. He's asked the attorney general to request the grand jury files of the court. All of that is in process right now. My belief is we need the administration to have the space to do what it is doing. And if further congressional action is necessary or appropriate, then we'll look at that. But I don't think we're at that point right now because we agree with the president.Video:There is so much agreement with the president that Johnson is working on a plan to kill a petition to force a vote on the Epstein files because so many members of his own conference support it.That’s not agreement.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. Toreceive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.The GOP’s Anti-Woman Agenda And The Epstein Cover-UpSarah Jones put the Epstein scandal and the GOP’s anti-woman agenda together during an appearance on Deadline DC with Brad Bannon.Sarah said: I do wanna connect this to the Republican anti-abortion stance just for a moment. I know that might sound wild, but it is to me as a woman, very important to make the connection that when when you make abortion illegal, you incentivize rape and you incentivize domestic abusers who use rape and pregnancy as a way to control women. And so the fact that they did they are pushing anti-abortion. They're pushing to make abortion illegal. And then here we are. Now, President Trump is hiding. The Epstein files, whatever exists there the information, the materials that were not released, he's hiding.And those two things aren't disconnected in my mind. And I think that when it tells you about somebody, the things we knew about him the things that have come out that he was an is now an adjudicated sexual assaulter, all of those things are very relevant to this conversation. You can’t have the Epstein conversation without also having the conversation about what Republicans have done to reproductive rights because it is all part of the same thread.The Republican Party is behaving like a pro-rapist party that is an accessory to a potential Epstein cover-up.What do you think about the link between Epstein and the Republican Party’s attack on reproductive freedom? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



