President Obama said farewell to his presidency, but left America with a message of hope, and a promise that he is going to continue the fight.
Get full access to The Daily at politicususa.substack.com/subscribe
Obama's Amazing Farewell Address That Wasn't Really A Goodbye
President Obama said farewell to his presidency, but left America with a message of hope, and a promise that he is going to continue the fight. Get full access to The Daily at...
Jan 11, 2017
President Obama said farewell to his presidency, but left America with a message of hope, and a promise that he is going to continue the fight.
Politicus Pod
The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post