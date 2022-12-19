PoliticusUSA

The 1/6 Committee Is Only the Beginning of Trump's Brutal Week
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley's avatar
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
Dec 19, 2022
Donald Trump has a very bad week ahead. Very very very bad.


On Monday, the January 6th Committee is meeting at 1 PM, and reportedly plans to issue at least three criminal referrals against Trump, according to an NBC exclusive, including inciting or assisting in an insurrection, obstructing an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the government. But the nightmare doesn’t end there for Trump.On Tuesday, the Ways and Means Committee is meeting to discuss his tax returns and what they will release.On Wednesday, the January 6th Committee will release its report.

