The 1/6 Committee Is Only the Beginning of Trump's Brutal Week

If you like what you’re hearing, give me a follow on Post.News and subscribe to our Substack newsletter so you don’t miss any episodes.Donald Trump has a very bad week ahead. Very very very bad. On Monday, the January 6th Committee is meeting at 1 PM, and reportedly plans to issue at least three criminal referrals against Trump, according to an NBC exclusive, including inciting or assisting in an insurrection, obstructing an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the government. But the nightmare doesn’t end there for Trump.On Tuesday, the Ways and Means Committee is meeting to discuss his tax returns and what they will release.On Wednesday, the January 6th Committee will release its report.Speaking of the insurrection, CREW has a new report out meant to address the election of individuals to the U.S. Congress and state assemblies who might be disqualified from holding office under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment for engaging in the Trump terrorist attack on the United States.The members of Congress whose disqualifications should be investigated are:* Paul Gosar (AZ 9th)* Derrick Van Orden (WI 3rd)* Anthony Kern (AZ)* Donnie Loftis (NC)* Mike Azinger (WV)* Matt Maddock (MI)* David Eastman (AK)Crew says people in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Alaska can urge their member of Congress or state legislator to prevent insurrectionists from taking office.“If elected officials don't want to uphold the Constitution, then we all will.”Thank you for reading The Daily. This post is public so feel free to share it.CREW believes that there is reasonable suspicion that each of the individuals named in this report is disqualified because they (1) previously swore an oath to the Constitution and (2) either (a) joined the mob that gathered at the United States Capitol or (b) helped orchestrate the rallies on January 6th and related extra-legal events to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, it’s probably going to be one of the last times the House will be functioning as anything other than a conspiracy chamber of far-Right bonkers misdirection and deflection from the real issues Congress should be addressing.The incoming House Republican majority say their “top priority” is to investigate President Biden’s family, who aren’t even in government, which isn’t a good use of our taxpayer-funded resources since the DOJ is already investigating Hunter Biden.This is even more unpopular than the midterms might have led people to suspect. A USA Today Suffolk University Poll says only 5% of people want the House to be investigating the Biden administration, let alone the Biden family.Inflation and the economy took the top concern, followed by threats to democracy, immigration, climate change, gun control, and abortion, none of which the incoming Republican-led House will be addressing because several of these issues they are against addressing as a party (democracy, immigration, climate change, gun control and abortion -- well I guess they’re against everything that’s popular).This is Sarah Jones on the Politicus Pod for PoliticusUSA’s The Daily. If you’re tired of billionaires controlling the news you see and you want to support independent news that puts The People first, please subscribe to our Substack, which we are using to keep the whole website open to the public and not behind a paywall. The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new podcasts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Top Stories From PoliticusUSA:GOP House Majority In More Jeopardy As Investigation Reveals Potential Criminal Activity By Congressman-ElectAn investigation into Representative-Elect George Santos's (R-NY) biography reveals that is largely fiction but also criminal activity that could be a big problem for the slim four-seat GOP House majority.GOP Disaster As Just 5% Of Americans Want Biden InvestigationA recent poll from Suffolk University revealed that just 5% of Americans want House Republicans to investigate the Biden administration.Trump Described As Living In A Sad Barbie Dream HouseNew reporting on Trump's post-presidential life explains how he got himself on the cusp of a criminal indictment by living in a sad Barbie Dream House with no rules.Pat Toomey Urges John Fetterman Not To Kill The FilibusterOutgoing Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey urged his Democratic replacement John Fetterman not to kill the filibuster.Donald Trump Jr. Claims There Is A Conspiracy Trying To Make The Right Look CrazyDonald Trump Jr. claimed with zero evidence that Twitter was elevating people to make the entire right look crazy.Adam Schiff Comments Suggest Monday Will Be A Very Bad Day For Trump1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) explained why he thinks as a former prosecutor there is sufficient evidence to criminally charge Trump. Get full access to The Daily at politicususa.substack.com/subscribe