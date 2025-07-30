The Dam Is Breaking As Trump Hides From Epstein Questions

The Daily needs your help to continue to survive as independent media. You can help us by becoming a subscriber.When Donald Trump returned to the United States from Scotland, it became obvious. Instead of getting front and center in front of the cameras, it almost looked as if Trump was trying to hide behind a pillar and shout his answers to reporters from a distance. Video:Trump also appeared to be using the pillar to hold himself up while he talked.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Here is the transcript of CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asking Trump about Epstein:COLLINS: Mr. President, you said earlier that Jeffrey Epstein was stealing young women. You said Jeffrey Epstein was stealing young women from your spa. Did that raise alarm bells for you?TRUMP: Be quiet.The dam appears to be breaking. Trump has tried to hold back the political floodwaters for more than a month, but the questions keep coming as the president’s defenses appear to be weakening.Trump has now been reduced to telling reporters to be quiet when they ask about Epstein.The president’s policies are failing. The economy is slowing. Trump’s poll numbers are in the dumpster, and the Epstein questions refuse to go away. Trump has never faced a time like this during his political career. Donald Trump is no longer controlling the political conversation, but is instead at its mercy. The president has tried all of his old tricks to change the subject and none of it has worked.Something feels different this time. Trump is older and weaker, and unable to hijack the conversation through an onslaught of distractions.Republicans put all of their eggs in the Trump basket, and now the basket is on fire on their front porch. Trump will still linger if he lives long enough to finish his term, but the dam is breaking, and Republicans have no backup plan.What do you think about Trump hiding from Epstein questions? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



