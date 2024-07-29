The Kamala Harris Momentum Is Real

This is a free edition of The Daily. If you enjoy our newsletter and would like to support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.Kamalot is approaching the Barbie movie zeitgeist and there are just 100 days left to go to face down the dystopian fascist threat of a Trump/Vance administration, as Viktor Orban has been demonstrating for many years, once these days are up. Autocrats get in, it's really hard to get them out. They change the law, they change the constitution so that it is legal for them to no longer hold elections and to protect their power.No matter what the media says, there are no one-day dictatorships. History teaches us this, which is one reason why Republicans are trying to control history books and education. So when we hear Trump say to his supporters that this is the last election that they need to vote in, we need to realize that his past election denial is leading to this argument for why it's best if we don't have elections anymore. The target is our pluralistic democracy, which, even the George W. Bush Presidential Center said was the lifeblood of a genuine democracy. That is what the Trump movement is against. So they're picking up where the insurrectionists on January 6th left things after their deadly assault on the 2020 election, if someone tells you who they are, Believe them.If you're not sure, look to Florida or Texas or Iowa, where conservatives are weaponizing the law in order to dictate what kids are allowed to read and even what they're allowed to say sometimes. The Heritage Foundation president, Kevin Roberts, who is the leader of the pro-Trump Project 2025, said the second revolution, which is a counter-revolution if you will.We'll be bloodless if the left allows it to be. So they're giving a lot of signals about what's intended here. JD Vance introduced himself to the American public and at his first campaign event he was introduced by a Republican who warned of a civil war if Donald Trump loses this election. They are telling us these folks are fighting to reinstate conservative dictator kings over the United States, which is the opposite of.Freedom is the opposite of democracy. They're neomonarchists—if you want to think of them that way, think plutocrats. They are seeking this structural change so that Trump never has to leave office again. And I think that really doesn't sound great. It's fair to say a bit based on that, but this election is an emergency.Like the house is on fire, grab your stuff kind of emergency. Our tornado is bearing down. Get out to vote. If you think of January 6th as this inside political coup that was supported by large numbers of House Republicans and backed up by this violent coup on the ground by Trump supporters, that this is well funded.And if you're unclear about the power of money, In our political structures in our system. We just saw political donors push President Biden out of the 2024 election race. Now, two billionaire donors, Barry Diller and Reid Hoffman, just said in interviews last week that they hope that Kamala Harris replaces the FTC chair, Lena Khan, the chair of the Federal Trade Commission.That enforces the nation's antitrust laws, consumer protection laws, the opposite of big business. And normally, if you think about it, these positions are for seven years. The commission is headed by five commissioners. They are nominated by the president. And conferred by the Senate, then they serve seven years at a time.So when we are wondering why we can't get rid of DeJoy at the post office because of norms, you got to wonder then why. It's okay to get rid of an FTC chair because she's doing her job because the billionaires want her to get to be done with her. Republicans are running this adjudicated rapist for president who was caught on a hot mic bragging about and whose first wife accused him of rape and only retracted it when he was running for president the first time. Trump is also all over the Epstein files. So this is what they have to work with, right? They and have a vice president who implied that women should stay in abusive relationships and wants to ban abortion, even in cases of rape and incest, because he refers to that as an inconvenience for women and girls, I don't think it should be an excuse sort of thing. He wants a federal response to prevent women from traveling to states where abortion is legal. He just attacked childless cat ladies, and he wants higher taxes. He has advocated for that for childless people in the past.When he was pushed yesterday, I think it was, by Trey Gowdy to apologize because conservative women are upset and offended. Suddenly it's okay to be offended, but only if you are MAGA. If you're a liberal, you're a Democrat who doesn't like the way they're talking about women. Forget you, you're just a snowflake.But if it's conservative women, then that matters. Vance refused to apologize. He said he was sorry he offended cats. So in case anyone isn't clear why Trump chose JD Vance is the kind of person who was apologizing for his wife, not being white, but trying to appeal to the racist Trump base by offering up that she is a good mom. So that's what women can be. You could just offer your service as a good mom. JD Vance about his wife. Obviously, she's not a white person. In other words, he is the kind of person who would do what Pence would not. He has no moral core. He has no loyalty even to his own wife over his personal ambition and desire for power.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.So that's what JD Vance is about. And, after the AP withdrew a fact check claiming that JD Vance did not have sex with a couch, it hits extra hard, if you will, that a CNN survey taken after the Republican National Convention showed Vance, who has been a senator for less than two years with the net rating of negative 6. He is the least liked VP nominee post convention since 1980. And the first person to have a net negative favorability rating. Vance was also a weak candidate in bright red, Ohio. Good for him. This isn't really new and it would have been predictable. It is nonetheless a level of fail that should have been hard to imagine prior to this.But this is typical Trump, right? He had to choose someone who made him Look good and someone who was super loyal to him instead of someone who would put the country first, who would help him win an election even, and instead of someone who is competent because JD Vance is not competent yet. And this is just like Putin and other dictators, right?They prioritize loyalty. We do have positive news from the Democrats, the pro-freedom party, if you will, at this point. Kamelot, as I said is approaching the Barbie movie zeitgeist, in my opinion. It just keeps gathering steam. And yeah, she is the underdog. So make no mistake about that. She's the underdog coming into this election so late, but the momentum seems to be real.People do not want to go back to Donald Trump. The vice president has raised 200 million in less than a week. 66 percent of that is from first-time donors. They have over 170,000 new volunteers have signed up for the campaign. And their first weekend of action included 2300 events in battleground states.They're off and running. But this is organic and it's grassroots support. This is all proliferating from the win with black women call and what is starting to give this Barbie movie feeling because it just keeps growing. More and more people are excited about Kamala Harris. They're considering her; even people who voted for Trump before vote.org say it's registered more than 100,000 new voters since President Biden withdrew from the race. Voter registration has increased by 700 percent within days of Harris being the presumed nominee, so that is huge energy. Their voter data shows that's happening in Texas, Florida, California, New York, and Illinois.Every single state, though, has had over 100 percent increase compared to the previous month in voter registration. 84 percent are younger voters aged 18 to 34. 18 percent are 18 year olds. And the top 10 states for new voters are Texas, California, Florida, New York, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania.And I think I forgot one. The Harris campaign has held its first youth phone bank with Chasten Buttigieg and launched a youth Discord channel, and they got more than 500 signups for students for Harris chapters across states. So they're doing great things. They're just, and it just keeps growing. You know, tonight they're doing the call for women, which is going to bring together all the coalitions that just had their calls for women of various factions.It's bringing everybody together, the unification call, if you will. And I think that's, people are really excited. Tonight they're also having the white dudes for Kamala call. And so you're just seeing over and over again people showing up to these calls. There are so many calls.There's a call for disabled voters. There's a call for people who have cats and dogs. I will be at that one as well. And just to give you an idea, CNN did this profile on Trump voters in Macomb County, Michigan, which is, has been voting for Trump, and they're considering Kamala. Some of the people they interviewed were the largest crowd ever seen for Kamala Harris in the Republican stronghold of Forsyth County, Georgia.These are places we wouldn't expect this kind of energy. 15,000 people have RSVP for Kamala Harris's rally in Atlanta on Tuesday. So the energy is just going and going. I think there's a lo