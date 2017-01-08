PoliticusUSA

The Media And Every American Must Challenge Trump Lies
Jason Easley and Sarah Jones discuss why the media must pull no punches and call out Trump lies Get full access to The Daily at https://politicususa.substack.com/subscribe?utm_medium=podcast&amp;utm_campaign=CTA_4
Jan 08, 2017
