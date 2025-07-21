The Real Epstein Story Is That Trump Is Covering Up Crimes Against Women And Girls

The Daily is outside the Beltway news for the people. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.In the case of Jeffrey Epstein and the fallout that continues to follow Donald Trump, the crime really is worse than the cover-up.The political class is doing what it always does by talking about the political impact of the Epstein files situation, but what is being overlooked is what Donald Trump and his administration are working so hard to hide. Sarah Jones put the light back on the women and girls during an appearance on Chew’s Views on Monday.Sarah said: I hear that everyone is talking about this whole Epstein thing and what I feel is left out of this conversation. And as a woman, I really want to center this for a moment for everyone that's listening.This is about elites taking advantage of women and girls, and they've been allowed to do that by this corrupt legal system and corrupt politicians. Epstein didn't even deny doing these things, but he compared it to stealing a bagel. And for all the women and the girls in this country who have been really struggling because all of this is very triggering for women.Most women have, they know somebody or it's happened to them. They have been on the side of being dehumanized in this culture. And that is the light motif of Donald Trump's existence. He dehumanizes women and girls. He's done it from sexualizing his young daughter, to becoming an adjudicated sexual assaulter, to burying his former wife and mother of his children on a golf course for tax break.And the only people who have paid any price for the Epstein files, the Epstein horrible sex trafficking and abuse and rape of young women and of girls are women. Ghislaine Maxwell. And I just wanna say for everyone, I see you. I know how hard this is. It's so wrong. This is an injustice of such epic proportions.To have a president who we all knew this was who he was, and all of these people supported him, and it is a horrible thing every day for women and girls to know that and to live in this culture. The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Society never wants to talk about the abuse of women and girls, so it is not surprising that a mainstream US media that is owned and dominated by white men in the most powerful positions would rather talk about the political dynamics to avoid contemplating the horrors that were inflicted on girls who were abused and sex trafficked. What Donald Trump is trying to cover up is so heinous that 89% oppose what he is doing, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll.We should never forget the women and girls, and the elites who protected Jeffrey Epstein and allowed his crimes to go on for years. Donald Trump is one of those elites who has protected and continues to protect Epstein and others through his cover-up, and what he is covering up is the abuse and rape of women and girls.What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.thedailypoliticususa.com/subscribe