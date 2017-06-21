PoliticusUSA

The Real Fight For Democrats Is Killing Trumpcare
Democrats barely lost 4 special elections, but the real prize that they should be looking towards is killing Trumpcare in the Senate. Get full access to The Daily at https://politicususa.substack.com/subscribe?utm_medium=podcast&amp;utm_campaign=CTA_4
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
Jun 21, 2017
Democrats barely lost 4 special elections, but the real prize that they should be looking towards is killing Trumpcare in the Senate.

