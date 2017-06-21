Democrats barely lost 4 special elections, but the real prize that they should be looking towards is killing Trumpcare in the Senate.
The Real Fight For Democrats Is Killing Trumpcare
Jun 21, 2017
Democrats barely lost 4 special elections, but the real prize that they should be looking towards is killing Trumpcare in the Senate.
Politicus Pod
