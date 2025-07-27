The Sinister Agenda Behind Trump's Scotland Insanity

The Daily needs your help. Support us by subscribing.In the video above, we dig deeper into Trump’s meltdown in Scotland.It would be easy to dismiss it, as more Trump crazy, but there is more happening than the usual. The first sinister part of this video was the racism, as Trump just tries to get Europe to also deport anybody who isn't white. You could miss that really easily if you just let it slide by.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Secondly, what's even more sinister is his promotion of the fossil fuel industry while diminishing a cheap source of renewable power and energy. Yale University found that one of the main reasons why electricity prices have felt stable in the United States over the last 10 years was the growth of renewable energy.Trump and the Republican Party hacked out the renewable energy tax breaks and tax cuts and are attacking renewables. And that's gonna raise your energy prices. You're already seeing energy prices go up because of all the necessary power for AI. Donald Trump is trying to raise your energy bills.He's trying to deprive you of a cheap source of energy that will lower your cost, that will be better for your health, better for your welfare, better for your family, better for the world that you live in. If you enjoy nature, then you shouldn't believe any of this crap at all. It's a lie. It's a total lie.Trump went off the rails. Trump can't have a sane conversation. By the way, the topic here was immigration. The question was immigration. They were not talking about windmills. Trump went over the edge, broke, and showed his mental decline in front of the entire world, and went off on one of his windmill tangents.There is also something very ugly here that shows that Donald Trump is owned and operated by the fossil fuel companies, and it's easy to look at him and be like This is crazy. Okay. Yeah. That sets the surface level, but there's an undermining and as sinister element to this, that's an actual agenda that goes beyond Trump's mental decline and Trump's inability to be president, and the things that are happening.The deeper look shows that he is intentionally doing very destructive and harmful things to America. It may sound like madness, but there is an agenda at work that could be devastating for the country and the planet.What do you think of Trump’s fossil fuel agenda and lies about renewables? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



