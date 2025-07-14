Please consider supporting The Daily by becoming a subscriber.Trump responded to Putin playing him and showing no sign of wanting peace by threatening him with tariffs. Trump’s DHS Secretary is being called incompetent, and it is being suggested that her decisions caused the deaths of children in Texas. Economists are warning that prices are going to begin to rise this summer as non-tariffed inventory is running low and increased costs will soon be passed on to customers. The president’s approval rating is in the dumpster, and the nation has turned on him over his signature issue of immigration.All presidencies face challenges. Good presidents build administrations that are staffed with competent people who can weather the storms.Donald Trump has chosen to staff his administration with loyalists who aren’t qualified for the jobs that they currently occupy. Trump wants to be a strongman, but he has constructed a weak and flimsy administration whose guiding principle is saying yes to Donald Trump.What took months and years for the American people to figure out during the first Trump administration happened in a matter of weeks. Even when a president is opposed to democracy, the guardrails of democracy still restrict that president. An administration that was serious about toppling democracy would need to be built on competence and popular support.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Donald Trump’s administration has neither.The Trump regime is crumbling, and the president can’t fix it. Instead, Trump will likely do what he always does, and continue to try to sell failure as success and hope that just enough Americans buy it.If voters take Trump’s House and Senate enablers away from him in 2026, it will be over for him. Trump is a weak man being propped up by even weaker Republicans in Congress who fear him.The regime is crumbling, but it will take a push from the people to make it collapse.



