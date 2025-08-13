Totally Triggered Trump Melts Down At The Kennedy Center

You can do your part to support independent media by subscribing to PoliticusUSA.

In the video above, I break down Trump’s rant and explain why he is upset with the Oscars. Check it out.

Donald Trump went to the Kennedy Center to unveil his handpicked slate of honorees, which includes Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, and Kiss.

When asked how involved he was with picking the honorees, Trump said:

I would say I was about 98% involved. No, they all went through me. They came over Rick and Sergio and everybody. They said, I turned down plenty. They were too woke. I turned, I had a couple of wokesters. No. We have great people. This is very different than it used to be. Very different. These are great people. And, not they're not. I don't have any idea that the Republicans want people who think the Kennedy Center has everything.

Look at the Academy Awards. It gets lousy ratings. Now it's all woke. All they do is talk about how much they hate Trump, but nobody likes that. They don't watch anymore. That used to have 45 million people watching. I, the apprentice, first season, the apprentice had 42 million people. The Academy Awards had 41 million people. We were the second show to the Super Bowl. But since then, the Academy Awards have gone down to I think they've gone down to numbers that are like a regular show because it went well. We're not we're not doing it for that reason. We're doing it because we want the great talent.

Trump is definitely doing it for that reason. Trump is still clearly mad at Jimmy Kimmel for embarrassing him live around the world. Trump hate-tweeted at Kimmel, who was hosting the broadcast, and Kimmel responded to Trump live on the air.

Trump has never been able to forget it, so he went to the Kennedy Center and had to rant about the Oscars.

This is a guy who is meeting with Putin in less than two days, and he’s at the Kennedy Center lying about his ratings and talking about the Oscars.

Trump is showing how he lowers America’s standing just by being himself.

