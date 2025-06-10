Trump Has Already Lost The Battle Of Los Angeles

Please consider supporting The Daily by becoming a subscriber.Donald Trump’s history is repeating itself. One of the big downward drivers of his approval rating during his first term in office, even before he bungled the pandemic, was his immigration cruelty.Most politicians would learn from failure and adjust. Donald Trump has doubled down on cruelty, and the result can be seen in his approval ratings on the issue.Here are some recent numbers from YouGov:Trump’s efforts to make an example out of Los Angeles and push his immigration agenda have an approval rating of just 36%.Just 25% of Americans think that the federal government should be leading the response on immigration protests:Trump’s actions in Los Angeles are hurting his overall approval rating on deportations:Those are not good numbers. The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Donald Trump sent the National Guard and the Marines to Los Angeles for political reasons. Trump is trying to make an example out of California. The order the president signed to federalize the National Guard was not limited to California. Los Angeles is the first step in what looks like a national campaign to use the military to help ICE carry out immigration raids. The problem for Trump is that he can only win if the people voluntarily surrender their power. The people have been refusing to surrender and have been fighting back, not with violence as Trump wanted in Los Angeles, but with protest. People are using their voices, and when the people have stood up and said no, this administration has backed down. The battle of Los Angeles is likely to end up being a historic point in Trump’s second term. It is the moment when Donald Trump tried to substitute military intimidation for popular opinion, and so far, he has been loudly rebuked by a solid majority of Americans. The corporate media voluntarily surrendered their power before Trump took office, so it is regular people who are leading this fight. A president who has no respect for democracy has run into a brick wall that was built by centuries of democratic principles.Donald Trump has already lost in Los Angeles.What do you think of Trump’s failure to bully in LA? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



