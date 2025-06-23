Trump Has Laughably Failed In Iran

The Daily is journalism for the people, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.The pretense of destroying Iran’s nuclear capability has been exposed as a farce, as Donald Trump announced on his social media platform that a ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Iran.Trump posted:CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!DONALD J. TRUMP,PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICATrump trying to pin a name on the conflict because he thinks that is his ticket to a Nobel Peace Prize is both pathetic and funny. Here is the problem with the ceasefire. There is no verification that Iran’s nuclear capacity or enriched uranium has been destroyed. The whole point supposedly of the United States bombing Iran was to destroy Iran’s capacity to develop a nuclear weapon. No one knows what capacity Iran has, which means that Trump has already given up before his stated objective was verified as achieved. If Iran still has nuclear capabilities, they are the big winner here because it can race to develop a bomb while Trump is taking a victory lap.If the agreement that the Obama administration negotiated had been left in place by Trump, none of this would have been necessary, and the status of Iran’s nuclear program would be well known because it would be under wraps and heavily monitored. Instead, Trump dropped a few bombs, declared victory, and ran away. The whole episode was a laughable failure that may have ensured that Iran develops a nuclear weapon. What do you think of this “ceasefire?” Share your thoughts in the comments below.



