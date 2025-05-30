Trump Is Going Full Snowflake And Claiming Mental Anguish

The Daily is outside the Beltway, journalistic truth from the heartland of America. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.Donald Trump is a person obsessed with strength who is consumed by weakness. It has been one of the contradictions that will go down in history as defining Trump. The current president narrowly won two presidential campaigns by running on the promise of making America strong. Yet, both of his presidencies have been so far defined by weakness. Trump has been trying to shake down the corporate owners of CBS for months with a bogus $20 billion defamation lawsuit.In a recent filing, Trump’s lawyers argued that he has suffered mental anguish:Plaintiffs were foreseeably and actually misled by Defendants’ advertising of the Election Special as containing certain statements by Harris, when in fact the Election Special did not contain the statements represented to be included by Defendants, as well as because the Interview was deceptively edited in material ways to misrepresent significant portions of what Harris said throughout her conversations with Whitaker. ECF No. 36 ¶ 155. This led to widespread confusion and mental anguish of consumers, including Plaintiffs, regarding a household name of the legacy media apparently deceptively distorting its broadcasts, and then resisting attempts to clear the public record. Id. ¶ 187. Moreover, because they were misled by Defendants’ false advertising and tampering with the entirety of the Interview, viewers withheld attention from President Trump and Truth Social by directing their attention to Defendants’ media platforms.Do you know who else is feeling mental anguish right now? The fourteen million people who stand to lose their healthcare, and millions more who could lose their jobs due to Trump’s tax cuts for the rich. All the people trying to get help from the Social Security Administration who can’t reach anyone are feeling a great deal of anguish right now.Trump is a source of anguish for much of the country right now.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.TACO Has Trump CrackingTrump is clearly and deeply bothered by the TACO trade, because it exposes him.Donald Trump puts on the show that he did in his reality show. He's playing strong man. But now he's been called out and this is an international humiliation. So he's humiliated here by the courts. He's humiliated. Trump always chickens out if anybody missed the TACO trade this is you can't come back from that to, to have world leaders know that.Economists say, Hey, don't even pay attention to his tariffs, because Trump always chickens out. Yeah. And that's right. He does, and that's why this bill is so important to him. Because he's competing with Joe Biden, he doesn't actually even care, except about the ways that he's shoveling money to his oligarchical entourage and to his own family and to himself. He doesn't care about legislation. This is all so he can puff up his ego and say he got something done that was bigger than Joe Biden. Never mind that. What Joe Biden did was actually to strengthen this country, to strengthen our alliances internationally with nations to push democracy, and to create jobs here, and to shore up our supply chains. It doesn't even matter to Trump. Trump is being revealed as a snowflake on all fronts. People shouldn’t buy or be afraid of the strongman image, because behind the bluster is a weak person who chickens out and claims mental anguish.What do you think about Trump’s chickening out and mental anguish? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.thedailypoliticususa.com/subscribe