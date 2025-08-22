Trump Is Running Out Of Tricks As Democrats Fight Back

The Daily is proud independent journalism that needs your help. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.The video above is this week’s live chat with our readers, where we talk about Democrats fighting back, Texas Democrats, and California redistricting. If you like what you see, please join our upcoming chat next week.This is getting really old. That is the first thought that crossed my mind when mainstream media outlets and cable news reported that Trump’s DOJ had raided former Trump administration official John Bolton.Trump had nothing new to base the raid on. The president’s administration is still trying to find a criminal mishandling of classified information dating back more than five years to when Bolton wrote his book about his time in Trump’s first administration. A grand jury came to the conclusion that Bolton did nothing wrong in 2020, but here we are in 2025, with Trump trying the same stunt again.It is Gavin Newsom’s fault. The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Newsom and the California Democrats have been taking up a lot of the media oxygen by doing something different. The California Democrats are fighting back and playing by the Trump GOP’s rules. The Texas gerrymander has blown up in Trump’s face, and with the shadow of the Epstein files hanging over him every second of every day, Donald Trump thought it was time to throw raiding John Bolton at the wall to see if it would stick.It hasn’t.It is very clear now that Donald Trump is out of tricks. Blaming Barack Obama doesn’t work. Neither does blaming Joe Biden. Trump tried to hold a ‘summit’ with Putin, but that blew up in his face and failed to dominate the headlines.Trump has even sent the military into Washington, D.C., but he still remains an unpopular, failing president who is on track to lose the midterm election and see his presidency evaporate.Nothing is working. The distractions that used to come so easily to Trump are now an old man playing his greatest hits to a country that refuses to be distracted.The vast majority of the country has turned on Trump, as he has delivered on none of the promises that mattered most to voters.In his first term, he could break promises and distract because Trump was coasting on Obama’s economy, but even though Donald Trump is the same, the country has changed.This time, Americans overwhelmingly aren’t falling for it.What do you think? Did Trump raid Bolton to distract from the Epstein files? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



