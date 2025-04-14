Trump Is Trying To Destroy The US As A Superpower

The Daily is journalism for the people from outside the Beltway. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.In the micro sense, Donald Trump’s administration looks like chaos with no reasoning or rationale behind it, but when all of the pieces, from the breaking of alliances to the tariffs and trade wars, are put together, a pattern emerges.As Sarah said on the Chew’s Views radio show on Monday, which you can listen to above: In my opinion about what Trump is doing. I would have to say that he is trying to destroy a lot of the pieces that make the United States that have made the United States the superpower that it was.And why is he doing that? I really couldn't say is he doing it on purpose? I don't know. But if you just look at what he's doing, that, that is what he's accomplishing. He's done it with these tariffs and he's doing it, this isolationist policy, his siding up with Russia that is what he is undermining the United States and we see all of the, we see Europe and Canada working together to cut the United States out of their supply chains and their responses to attacks on global democracy because they know they can't trust the United States. The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.That's really what his tariffs did. They undermined the trust and respect that people from all countries around the globe had for the United States economy. I don't think there's a more effective way to destroy a country than to do that. All of the usual excuses don’t add up. Trump is crazy. Trump is erratic. Trump is cognitively declining. All of those ideas could be true, but they don’t explain why the overarching rationale for this administration seems to be weakening America while claiming to strengthen it.It could be because Trump and crew think that rich people make America great. Under Donald Trump, the United States is moving toward no longer being a superpower. The reality that Trump is triggering an American decline is something that the press and experts largely ignore.. Donald Trump is undermining the US economy, international relations, and the institutions that have made the United States a world leader. America is being destroyed and undermined by a man who has shown nothing but contempt for the country and the principles that it was built on.What do you think Trump is doing to America’s status as a superpower? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



