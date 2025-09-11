Trump Looks Like He Is Dying At 9/11 Event

PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bends the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

In the short video above, I talk about Trump’s appearance at the 9/11 event today. For more information, please give it a watch.

It was odd when the White House announced that Trump would not be going to ground zero in NYC to mark the 24th anniversary of 9/11, but instead they would send JD Vance.

The trip from Washington, DC to New York City is a short one, and presidents have made it a point in the past to go to the site of the worst terrorist attack on domestic soil in US history to pay their respects and mark a somber anniversary in the nation’s history.

Joe Biden, the guy who Republicans and the media claimed wasn’t fit to be president, went to all three attack sites in 2021 and 2024. Biden did a Pentagon-only commemoration in 2022. Biden was in Alaska in 2023 as he was returning from a diplomatic trip to Asia.

Biden was able to visit all three sites as president twice, but Trump, at a similar age to Biden, could not get out of Washington, DC.

What is going on with Trump’s health?

If you watch the video above, Donald Trump does not look well. He looks like a person who could be dying, and if the mainstream media weren’t so committed to their refusal to ignore everything related to Trump’s health, they might start asking the same questions that they asked about Joe Biden, who managed to visit all three attack sites LAST YEAR.

Something seems to be wrong with Trump. First, he vanished for a week around Labor Day, and now he can’t seem to be engaged on 9/11.

Donald Trump does not look well, and the American people deserve answers about what is going on with the president.

Trump may be aging. Maybe Trump is slowing down and showing his age?

None of this looks or seems right, and it could be that Donald Trump is declining and dying before our eyes.

