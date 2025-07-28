Trump Practically Admits His Guilt In Latest Epstein Answer Disaster

PoliticusUSA needs your help. Our independent voice can only remain strong with your support, so please subscribe.

Donald Trump has a way of admitting things even when he claims to be innocent. In the video above, I break down how Trump's latest Epstein denial makes no sense, but the big bombshell is that Trump thinks that visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island was a privilege.

Trump tried to explain away his split with Jeffrey Epstein while meeting with the UK Prime Minister:

That's such old history. Easy to explain but I don't want to waste your time by explaining it. For years I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn't talk. He did something that was inappropriate. He hired help and I said don't ever do that again. He stole people that worked for me.

Don't ever do it again. He did it again, and I threw him out of the place persona non grata. I never went to the island. Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island but Larry Summers, I hear, went there. He was the head of Harvard and many other big people. Nobody ever talks about them. I never had the privilege of going to his island. And I did turn it down.

Ask yourself, how could Donald Trump step up to the microphone one day and make the Jeffrey Epstein scandal worse? By calling, going to Jeffrey Epstein's Island a privilege. This story is not going away. Trump is making it worse every single time he opens his mouth. If you didn't think Trump was acting guilty of something, he clearly is trying to hide something. We don't know what that is. We don't know what he might have done or didn't do, but this is where we stand: visiting Epstein's island is a privilege, according to Donald Trump.

What do you think about Trump calling visiting Epstein's island a privilege? Join the discussion in the comments below.

Leave a comment