Trump Shows He’s A Fake On Crime After MN School Shooting

Please support the independent journalism of The Daily by becoming a subscriber.A criminal who rebrands himself as a crimefighter might not be serious about fighting crime. The point that Trump is a person who commits crimes and also claims to be fighting crime was pointed out in our most recent live chat, which you can view in the video above.Republicans wasted no time trying to move the conversation about the Minnesota school shooting immediately toward the gunman and away from any serious conversation about why so many mass shootings and school shootings keep happening in the United States.The Minneapolis shooting, where 16 of the 19 victims were children, is a perfect opportunity for a self-styled crime-fighting president to step up and lead the nation, but Donald Trump has done the opposite. Trump’s White House says he has been briefed, talked to Gov. Tim Walz, and ordered flags lowered.The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Trump has spent days jabbering in front of cameras about his imaginary solving of crime in Washington, DC, but he has been nowhere to be found when a real crime needs his attention.Donald Trump is a phony crime fighter. His stage crime fighting is designed for nothing more than photo-ops and to score political points with his base. If Trump really cared about crime, he would propose actual solutions to the mass shooting and gun violence epidemics in the country. As usual with Trump, his actions are for show. The real work of being president is not something he is interested in, and that won’t change, no matter how many children die or get injured in mass shootings.What do you think? Is Trump a fake crime-fighting fraud? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.thedailypoliticususa.com/subscribe