Trump Tells Insane Lies As Attack On Jimmy Kimmel Backfires

Donald Trump and his administration are changing their story after drawing widespread criticism for forcing Jimmy Kimmel off the air.
Jason Easley's avatar
Jason Easley
Sep 18, 2025
In the video above, I debunk Trump’s lies about Jimmy Kimmel and talk about the prospect of the Equal Time rule returning. Give it a watch.

Donald Trump and his administration appear to be backtracking and on the defensive less than 24 hours after celebrating the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel from his ABC late-night show.

Trump said when asked about Kimmel and free speech being endangered in the United States during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Starmer:

 Jimmy Kimmel was fired 'cause he had bad ratings more than anything else. And he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk and Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings and they should have fired him a long time ago, so you know, you can call that free speech or not.

He was fired for lack of talent.

