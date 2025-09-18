Trump Tells Insane Lies As Attack On Jimmy Kimmel Backfires

In the video above, I debunk Trump’s lies about Jimmy Kimmel and talk about the prospect of the Equal Time rule returning. Give it a watch.

Donald Trump and his administration appear to be backtracking and on the defensive less than 24 hours after celebrating the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel from his ABC late-night show.

Trump said when asked about Kimmel and free speech being endangered in the United States during a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Starmer:

Jimmy Kimmel was fired 'cause he had bad ratings more than anything else. And he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk and Jimmy Kimmel is not a talented person. He had very bad ratings and they should have fired him a long time ago, so you know, you can call that free speech or not.

He was fired for lack of talent.

