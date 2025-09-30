Trump Tried To Scare America, But Flopped In Front Of Generals

In the video above, I explain why you should not be scared of Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump’s event in front of the generals. Please give it a watch.

Fear is what Donald Trump and his administration rely on. It is much easier to get compliance from people or companies if they are afraid of what might happen if they fight back.

The main motivation for Trump and Pete Hegseth calling generals to Virginia from around the world was a desire to look strong.

Pete Hegseth told the generals:

It all starts with physical fitness and appearance. If the Secretary of War can do regular hard pt, so can every member of our joint force. Frankly, it’s tiring to look out at combat formations or really any formation and see fat troops. Likewise, it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the country and the world.

It’s a bad look. It is bad, and it’s not who we are. So whether you’re an airborne ranger or a chair borne ranger, a brand new private, or a four star general, you need to meet the height and weight standards and pass for PT test. And as the chairman said, yes, there is no PT test, but today at my direction, every member of the joint force at every rank is required to take a PT test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year, every year of service.

Also today at my direction, every warrior across our joint force is required to do pt. Every duty day should be common sense. I mean, most units do that already, but we’re codifying it and we’re not talking like hot yoga and stretching real hard pt. There’s either as a unit or as an individual at every level from the Joint Chiefs to everyone in this room to the youngest private.

Leaders set the standard and so many of you this do this already, active guard and reserve.

Pete Hegseth, being concerned about the look of the generals with having no actual policy or strategy to offer them, was a tip-off.

The real tell came when Trump spoke.

