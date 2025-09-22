Trump White House Has Gone Into Cover-Up Mode For Tom Homan

In the video above, I break apart the elements of the White House’s changing Tom Homan defense. Please give it a watch.

The White House is changing its story about the investigation that reportedly involved now border czar Tom Homan accepting a $50,000 bribe.

MSNBC reported the original story and noted that there are audio and video recordings along with FBI documents related to the alleged Homan bribe in 2024.

At the White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about Homan:

Well, Mr. Holman never took the $50,000 that you're referring to, so you should get your facts straight.

Number one. Number two. This was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump's strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign, you had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president's top allies and supporters.

Someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position. Months later, Mr. Holman. Did absolutely nothing wrong. And even the president's Department of Justice, even Kash Patel's FBI looked into this just to make sure they had a number of different prosecutors and FBI agents who looked into this.

They found zero evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing. The White House and the president's confidence in Tom Holman is 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong. And he is a brave public servant who has done a phenomenal job in helping the president shut down the border.

The problem for the administration is that there is reportedly audio and video of Homan taking the bribe. The MSNBC reporters who reported the story said that the White House initially didn’t deny that Homan took the money, but now they have added that part to their story.

This is all starting to look a lot like the administration’s Epstein files cover-up. It appears the go-to move of this administration is to deny that evidence exists.

House Homeland Security Democrats are demanding that Homan testify before them.

The White House is probably hoping that the scandal blows over. If Democrats take back the House, no one should be surprised if Tom Homan makes a beeline for the exit before the congressional investigation can start.

Homan might not be much longer for the Trump administration.

