Trump's Latest Cabinet Meeting Hit A New Level Of Delusional Crazy

In the video above, I give you the truth about what Trump is doing to Social Security. It is short, so please give it a watch as a companion to this piece.

Donald Trump’s reality TV-style cabinet meetings are all about propaganda and praising Trump. The meetings are so over the top that even Kim Jong-Un might blush.

Trump also knows that his tax cuts for the rich are a giant loser and Republicans are facing a potential bloodbath, and the president’s solution to this problem is to make up a whole new law that bears no resemblance to the bill that he signed.

Trump said:

I also proudly signed the largest working class tax cuts in American history. So the bill that I'm not gonna use the term great, big beautiful. That was good for getting it approved but it's not good for explaining to people what it's all about. It's a massive tax cut for the middle class.

It's a massive tax cut for jobs and and it's, think of it, no tax on tips. No tax on social security. So seniors, I don't know how you can vote for anybody else. And just think of that and no tax on overtime. So you work overtime. You don't have to pay tax on overtime. That's good.

The Democrats don't know what they're gonna do, so they have. Like this soundbite, you know they have all these soundbites. They send it out. I don't know. Some guy sends out a word and everybody uses, including the fake news. Some of you are here right now, I'm looking at you, and it's death. They use the word death.

No, it's actually life. It's almost like a newborn life. It's not death. That's their soundbite. The bill is death. It's not. We strengthen Social Security.