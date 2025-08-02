Trump's Reasoning For Firing BLS Head Exposes His Decline

We are 100% reader-supported. There are no billionaires, oligarchs, or political parties looking over our shoulder. You can stand arm in arm with us, supporting facts and truth by becoming a subscriber.

Trump’s decision to fire the head of the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) because he didn’t like the jobs numbers was the sort of thing that Dollar Store petty tyrants do, but it was his explanation of why he did what he did that should have, but did not, raise eyebrows in the mainstream media.

In the video above, I go through point by point of Trump’s reasoning and show where the media fails to question Trump, and what Trump is really saying about his own mental state as he tries to justify the firing.

During Trump’s first term, the mainstream press was criticized for normalizing Trump. The press’s insistence on treating Trump’s decision-making process and behavior as just like any other president resulted in Trump trying to overturn the election by sending his supporters to attack the Capitol on 1/6.

This is a president who hasn't been able to shake off the Epstein scandal. And if you notice something, Trump is no longer mentally able to rapid-fire-steamroll these things with reporters. He can't do it. He gets stuck on one thing, and he descends into the conspiracy. It used to be he would say so many things so quickly that it was impossible to get hung up on one or cover one, or catch all the lies.

Here, he's older, he's slower. He lives in his own reality. So he gets hold of one thing and he tries to make that one thing real. He's gonna make that real. He's the president and you better give him numbers to make that real Look, this is a real problem. The media won't talk about it.

Nobody will talk about it in the mainstream press.

Fundamentally, the person making the decisions is not making the decisions in the Oval Office based on reality. Until we confront that issue, this nonsense is gonna continue, and until the media stops trying to force a square peg into a round hole by treating Trump like a normal president, this is going to only get worse.

We need to start calling this what it is. We need to start saying this is not normal, and we need to vote accordingly to limit this guy's power as soon as possible.

What do you think about Trump’s reasoning and what it says about his mental state? Please discuss it with me in the comments below.

